Speedcafe.com contributor elected Mayor of Albury

Motorsport media identity Kylie King has been elected as the new Mayor of Albury.

A stalwart in the industry with wide-ranging experience, including as a reporter/producer for television programme RPM as well as Supercars Media, King has been a contributor at Speedcafe.com since mid-2019.

She was elected last night for a two-year term, succeeding Kevin Mack.

King’s deputy, Steve Bowen, is also a motorsport fan, having competed in tarmac rallying.

Speedcafe.com owner and founder Brett “Crusher” Murray hailed King’s appointment, the pair having known each other for more than 30 years.

“Kylie has been a fantastic contributor to the Albury and motorsport communities for many years,” said Murray, who was born and bred in the New South Wales border town.

“She has a passion for people and I don’t think you would ever find more honest or sincere people than Kylie and her running mate Steve [Bowen].

“She was a natural choice to head up Speedcafe.com’s coverage of women in motorsport when we expanded in 2019.”