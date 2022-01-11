NZGP legend suffers seven broken ribs after ladder fall

New Zealand motorsport legend Ken Smith is recovering after suffering a nasty fall at home.

The 80-year-old fell from a ladder early last week, leaving him with what was initially believed to be two broken ribs and a punctured lung.

It has since been discovered that Smith has seven broken ribs in total, including two with double breaks.

Smith is best known as a three-time winner of the New Zealand Grand Prix – an exclusive club he shares with Sir Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss, Craig Baird and Nick Cassidy.

His three triumphs came in 1976, 1990, and 2004.

Smith made his 50th NZGP start in the 2021 edition won by Shane van Gisbergen.

The 2022 New Zealand Grand Prix is due to take place at Hampton Downs on February 13.