> News > Supercars

Courtney, Woodford announce engagement

Connor O'Brien

By Connor O'Brien

Tuesday 11th January, 2022 - 8:37pm

James Courtney with fiancee Tegan Woodford

Supercars champion James Courtney has announced his engagement to partner Tegan Woodford.

The Tickford Racing driver took to Instagram to share the news, simply captioning a photo with: “She said YES!”

In a post of her own, Woodford wrote: “You’re the best thing that ever happened to me. @jcourtney 9/1/2022”.

Courtney is a father of two, namely to daughter Zara and son Cadel.

The 41-year-old, who won the 2010 Supercars title, is set to be on the grid for at least the next couple of seasons after signing a multi-year contract extension with Tickford last year.

For the new season, he will switch from #44 to the #5 that’s long been synonymous with the Ford squad.

Courtney finished 11th in the 2021 championship, taking a podium at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]