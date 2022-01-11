Binotto unaffected by Ferrari restructure

Ferrari’s Formula 1 leadership will remain unchanged despite the announcement of a company-wide “new organisational structure”.

The Scuderia’s overhauled hierarchy is aimed at strengthening its ability to realise goals such as “the achievement of carbon neutrality by 2030”.

The appointments, many of whom are internal promotions, include:

Gianmaria Fulgenzi as chief product development officer

Ernesto Lasalandra as chief research and development officer

Philippe Krief as deputy chief research and development officer

Silvia Gabrielli as chief digital and data officer

Davide Abate as chief technologies and infrastructures officer

Angelo Pesci as chief purchasing and quality officer

Andrea Antichi as chief manufacturing officer

F1 team principal Mattia Binotto remains at the helm of the Gestione Sportiva, the company’s racing division.

Speculation has lingered for weeks now that a Jean Todt return to the Scuderia in a consultant-type role could be on the cards, following the completion of his tenure as FIA president.

However, no mention is made of Todt’s name in Ferrari’s overnight announcement.

The famous Italian outfit won a string of championships under Todt’s leadership, most notably Michael Schumacher’s five successive drivers’ titles from 2000 to 2004.

Binotto is entering his fourth season as Ferrari team principal, having replaced Maurizio Arrivabene at the start of 2019.