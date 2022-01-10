> Multimedia > Summer Grill 2021/2022

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Supercars title favourites

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 10th January, 2022 - 6:00am

Speedcafe.com looks at who will be Shane van Gisbergen’s biggest challenger in the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship.

CLICK HERE to enter the KTM Summer Beach Pack prize draw.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]