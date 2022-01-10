Peroni to race in European Le Mans Series

Tasmanian Alex Peroni will race in the European Le Mans Series in 2022, in the LMP2 class.

Peroni will compete with G-Drive Racing by Algarve Pro Racing (APR), sharing a car with fellow Australian James Allen as well as American John Falb.

G-Drive by APR won the LMP2 Pro-Am teams’ title last year, with Falb and Rui Andrade prevailing in the LMP2 Pro-Am drivers’ standings.

For Peroni, the deal is a new chapter in his career after contesting the FIA Formula 3 Championship in 2020, and Indy Lights last year.

“I’m very pleased to be racing with a team that I know will be able to compete at the front, and I thank everyone at G-Drive Racing by APR for giving me this opportunity,” he said.

“I know I have a lot to learn in endurance racing but I’m confident it’s the right environment to give it my best.

“I’ll be looking to learn as much as possible from my very experienced team-mates and to help us achieve the team’s objectives in 2022.

“I thank my incredible Tasmanian sponsors and my supporters who have been with me for many years and who have once again shown their confidence in me as I make an important step in my career,” he added.

Roman Rusinov, manager of G-Drive Racing by APR, said, “I believe the driver line-up is very balanced including John Falb and James Allen, who already have solid experience in endurance racing, and promising driver Alex Peroni who is sure to surprise many in his debut season at the wheel of a prototype.”

The deal opens up the possibility that Peroni could race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but that will depend on if his team’s Pro-Am entry is accepted by organisers.

Official testing for the 2022 ELMS takes place at Circuit Paul Ricard on April 11-12.