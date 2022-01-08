Houlihan reveals gruesome ribcage x-ray after Dakar exit

Andrew Houlihan has published an x-ray showing his broken ribs, after being forced out of the Dakar Rally.

Officials would not allow the Albury rider to continue to compete beyond Stage 5 of the event, his second Dakar campaign, due to concern over his condition.

Houlihan had begun to feel pain as a result of a jolting blow from a hole, after which the drama became apparent, as he explained in his latest diary entry for Speedcafe.com.

Now, the extent of the fractures has been revealed by way of an x-ray, which he posted on Facebook.

The Australian finished 50th on debut last year, when he carried a broken scaphoid through most of the event.

That is but one injury that Houlihan has suffered in recent years, during the pursuit of his offroad passion.

Two Australians remain in this year’s Dakar Rally, with GasGas’s Daniel Sanders third overall and Red Bull KTM’s Toby Price 12th.

After the rest day, Stage 7 takes place on Sunday (local time).