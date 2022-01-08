Sanders hits out at Dakar rivals who ‘complained and complained’ to get Stage 6 shortened
GALLERY: Upgrades to Spa-Francorchamps continue
Price not giving up despite still sitting outside Dakar top 10
Taylor ‘exhausted’ at completion of week one of Dakar
Australian Houlihan ruled out of Dakar with broken ribs
Houlihan’s Dakar Diary: Stage 6
Loeb cedes more ground to Al-Attiyah ahead of Dakar rest day
Dakar Hilux driver has five-hour penalty rescinded
VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: ARG state of play
Australian Sanders wins shortened Dakar Stage 6
Stoner: Tarmac run-offs ‘the worst thing that’s happened to motorcycle racing’
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]