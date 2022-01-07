Price loses Dakar stage win due to penalty

Toby Price has lost his win in Stage 5 of the Dakar Rally after being handed a six-minute penalty.

The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider was handed the punishment due to speeding in a neutralisation zone, meaning he drops to fifth on the Riyadh loop stage.

Ironically, the day’s honours now go to fellow KTM rider Danilo Petrucci, who looked to have secured a maiden podium on Stage 4 of what is his debut Dakar, only to also cop a speeding penalty.

Having been dumped from third to 15th on Stage 4, Petrucci is now the winner of Stage 5 by just two seconds from Yamaha rider Ross Branch.

Price drops from 12th to 13th overall and is now 37:19s behind rally leader Sam Sunderland, who rides for GasGas Factory Racing.

The best placed Australian is GasGas’s other rider, Daniel Sanders, who still occupies fourth overall at 8:01s behind Sunderland.