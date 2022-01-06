> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Ute frontflips at Dakar

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 6th January, 2022 - 2:09pm

Benediktas Vanagas frontflips his Toyota Hilux on Stage 4 of the Dakar Rally.

The Lithuanian and co-driver Filipe Palmeiro were unharmed in the crash, although less could be said for their ute.

CLICK HERE for extended highlights of Stage 4

