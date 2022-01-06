> Multimedia > Summer Grill 2021/2022

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Quinn talks QR

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 6th January, 2022 - 6:00am

Tony Quinn talks candidly about taking hold of Queensland Raceway, what’s in the pipeline for the circuit, and why toilets are so important to him.

