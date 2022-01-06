Houlihan’s Dakar Diary: Stage 4

Australian Andrew Houlihan is competing in his second Dakar event. Speedcafe.com is proudly one of Houlihan’s sponsors and he will be filing a Dakar Diary for us each day to give readers a real insight into the world’s toughest event.

A special stage of 454km and a total of 709km – the longest day of the 2022 Dakar Rally!

Andrew Houlihan has had another consistent day and continues his steady climb up the rankings. He now sits 77th in the Rally 2 group, and 104th overall.

Today’s diary entry

The coldest morning so far. The 100km liaison was bloody hard; not sure what the temperature was but it was freezing bloody cold.

Today we had a mix of sand, soil and dunes and a few rocks and stones towards the end. It was a very fast opening this morning and not too rough.

The sand section was very nice, the dunes were also good and we rode our first really big dunes today.

There was a lot of tricky navigation and some really dangerous sections today that weren’t marked in the roadbook. I took my time again today and was happy to see the end of stage.

There were a few bad bike accidents today. Within 100 metres there were two medical helicopters attending two separate riders who had crashed heavily.

Yesterday, I was almost hit by a car in the dunes, and I had another close call with a car today.

A few of the top fast cars just don’t sound their alarms before passing, which is really pissing the bike riders off. Two riders were hit yesterday, both by the same vehicle!

I came in 73rd in Rally 2 today, and that’s enough to move me up to 77th in the group. I’m really happy with that; I’m gradually moving up the rankings.

We’re in Riyadh now, and we’re here for 4 nights.

So, another day ticked off with no crashes. Time now for some pain relief and a massage.