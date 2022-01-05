> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

VIDEO: Dakar Stage 3 highlights

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 5th January, 2022 - 11:25am

Extended highlights of Stage 3 of the 2022 Dakar Rally.

CLICK HERE for Bikes report

CLICK HERE for Cars report

CLICK HERE for other classes

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]