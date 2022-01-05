Davison, Crehan test positive for COVID

Will Davison and Riana Crehan have tested positive for COVID-19, the latter has revealed.

Crehan took to Instagram to post that she and Supercar driver husband Davison have joined the growing number of Australians to have become infected with the coronavirus, along with motorcyclist Brent George.

However, the trio are vaccinated, something for which the former nurse and now television presenter is “incredibly grateful”.

Crehan’s post began, “We have been a bit quiet this year. Unfortunately all 3 of us are Positive to Covid.

“Feeling incredibly grateful to be vaccinated, live where we live and have access to online shopping!

“Thinking of so many who are currently experiencing what we are, those on the frontline, those in hospital, those sadly suffering serious symptoms.

“It’s a scary, frustrating, difficult time and we are just trying to do the best we can. Much love, look forward to seeing the other side of this.”

Crehan’s revelation comes after organisers of the New Year’s Thunder chose to postpone the drag racing event which would have taken place this Friday and Saturday at Ipswich’s Willowbank Raceway.

They cited the rising number of COVID-19 infections among competitors as the main reason for the decision, with the 400 Thunder event to be rescheduled for an as yet otherwise unspecified date in February.

The 2022 Repco Supercars Championship is due to get underway on March 4-6 with the Repco Newcastle 500, when Davison will line up again for the Shell V-Power Racing Team (Dick Johnson Racing).