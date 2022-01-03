> Multimedia > Summer Grill 2021/2022

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Supercars sale

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 3rd January, 2022 - 6:00am

Supercars sale broker Tim Miles speaks for the first time since the transaction of the business from Archer Capital to Racing Australia Consolidated Entreprises Ltd.

CLICK HERE to enter the KTM Summer Beach Pack prize draw.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]