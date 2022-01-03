VIDEO: Dakar Stage 1B highlights
Price: ‘It’s a bit of a shit way to start the rally’
Flooding forces Dakar marathon stage to be cut
Houlihan’s Dakar Diary: Stage 1B
Sanders takes valuable experience from Dakar stage win
Al-Attiyah extends Dakar lead as Audi superstars drop out of contention
VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Supercars sale
What to expect from new Supercars owner, chairman Nettlefold
Sanders wins Stage 1B at Dakar
Mercedes teases imagery of 2022 Formula 1 car
Brivio: 2022 MotoGP return ‘not an option’
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]