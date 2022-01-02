> Multimedia > Summer Grill 2021/2022

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Australian GP preview

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 2nd January, 2022 - 6:00am

Australian Grand Prix Corporation boss Andrew Westacott previews the return of Formula 1 in 2022 to Melbourne.

