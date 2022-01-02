VIDEO: Dakar Stage 1A highlights
Houlihan’s Dakar Diary: Stage 1A
Sanders sets sights on first full-length Dakar stage win
Dakar security boosted after driver injured in explosion near hotel
Al-Attiyah tops Cars prologue at Dakar
Sanders fastest in Dakar prologue
AGPC: Albert Park home to F1 for the long haul
VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Australian GP preview
VIDEO: Mercedes farewells Bottas
Horner hopeful 2021 F1 title effort didn’t compromise 2022
GALLERY: KTM’s New Year’s Eve at Dakar
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]