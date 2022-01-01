Why Whincup is pumped for new challenges in 2022

It’s all changing for Jamie Whincup in 2022, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

Whincup is now officially the managing director and team principal at Triple Eight Race Engineering, which is undergoing significant change including the recruitment of chief designer Andrew Edwards, the departure of engineers David Cauchi and Wes McDougall, and the promotion of teen star Broc Feeney.

No longer will Whincup race in Supercars, besides probably co-driving at the Bathurst 1000 in October.

And a first time father he will be, with his partner Samantha due in February.

“The great thing for me is it is full of challenges, like massive life challenges, which if anything I am so grateful for,” Whincup told Speedcafe.com.

“Because most athletes in their first year of retirement, it’s actually quite a daunting place where you’re not sure where you’re going.

“A lot of athletes go through quite a mental challenge in trying to understand who they are and where they’re going, but what a fantastic place I’m in where it’s going to be almost the opposite.

“I’m going to be busier [in 2022] than I was [last] year, with the challenges of the MD role and being a father for the first time.

“So, I’m just grateful for the opportunities.”

Triple Eight is coming off a stellar 2021 in which it won the Supercars drivers’ and teams’ championships, as well as the Dunlop Super2 Series crown.