> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Mercedes farewells Bottas

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 1st January, 2022 - 3:00pm

Mercedes farewells Valtteri Bottas after five years with the championship-winning Formula 1 team.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]