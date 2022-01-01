> Multimedia > Summer Grill 2021/2022

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Dakar Preview

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 1st January, 2022 - 6:00am

KTM Factory Racing Team rider Toby Price and GasGas Factory Racing’s Daniel Sanders preview the 2022 Dakar Rally.

