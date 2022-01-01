Petrucci relieved after false positive COVID-19 result
Danillo Petrucci on the Tech3 KTM Factory Racing bike
Dakar Rally debutant Danillo Petrucci was on his bike during shakedown when he received a positive COVID-19 test.
As it turned out, the result was a false positive, and the Italian was later given clearance to contest the endurance rally following a second test.
Petrucci this year makes the unheralded switch from MotoGP to the Dakar Rally, continuing his association with KTM.
It’s not been a trouble-free build-up to the event, however. Petrucci crashed in the weeks leading up to his debut, injuring his ankle in the process.
“After a really difficult couple of days I am finally allowed to race,” said the Tech3 KTM Factory Racing rider.
“I was on my bike at the shakedown when I received the message that my COVID test had come back positive.
“Thankfully, a blood test returned a negative result, and I was cleared to compete.
“I still need to take a lot of care, especially with my ankle, but I’m really looking forward to the race now.
“I want to say a big thank you to all the team for their help over the past week, too.”
Prologue at the Dakar Rally gets underway later today.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]