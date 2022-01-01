Mobil 1™ becomes official lubricant partner of Speedcafe.com

Speedcafe.com has got the New Year off to a flying start with the announcement of global performance oil brand Mobil 1 as a Platinum Partner.

Mobil 1 engine oils have long been the lubricant of choice for race teams competing successfully in the most demanding and competitive forms of motorsport around the globe.

At the top of that list is Formula 1, where Mobil 1 is the official technology partner of Red Bull Racing and world champion Max Verstappen.

Mobil 1 also supports the most recent Bathurst 1000 winner Chaz Mostert as well as his Supercars squad Walkinshaw Andretti United and is the lubricant of choice for Porsche Carrera Cup globally.

The connection with Speedcafe.com sees Mobil 1 become the official lubricant partner of the world’s leading independent motorsport news website.

As part of the partnership, Mobil 1 will also be a major partner of Torquecafe.com, Speedcafe.com’s performance and recreational vehicle arm which has become a respected industry front-runner since being launched 18 months ago.

Mobil 1 will be the presenting partner of Speedcafe.com’s Latest News section and provide Live Updates for every Supercars Championship session as well as the Australian Grand Prix and Bathurst 12 Hour.

The Speedcafe.com partnership complements Mobil 1’s heritage and pedigree in motorsport.

Mobil 1 is distributed and marketed in Australia by MotorActive, which was established under the Meguiar’s Australia banner by Managing Director Bruce Morrison in 1990 and evolved with a restructure and name change in 2005 to cater for a growing list of automotive products and brands.

Meguiar’s is also a Speedcafe.com Platinum Partner.

“We are proud of the quality list of products and brands we have been entrusted with at MotorActive and Mobil 1 is obviously a major focus for us,” said Morrison.

“We are always looking to work with quality partners and Speedcafe.com has become a trusted and proactive motorsports stakeholder both nationally and internationally and when the opportunity came to become a Platinum Partner we did not hesitate.

“Speedcafe.com and Torquecafe.com both have a valuable direct link to our retail and trade customers and we are looking forward to creating some exciting initiatives for the fans in 2022 and beyond.

“That makes even more sense when we have one of our major business partners in Supercheap Auto, also a long-term and active member of Speedcafe.com’s Platinum Partner group.”

Mobil 1 pioneered full synthetic motor oil in 1974 and remains the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand for absolute performance.

More than 70 of the world’s top performance vehicles come factory-filled with Mobil 1 including Porsche, Aston Martin, HSV, Corvette, Camaro, Cadillac, Bentley, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG and Nissan.

Mobil 1 is a key supplier to some of Australia’s biggest automotive retailers, including Supercheap Auto which has been a long-term Platinum Partner at Speedcafe.com.

Speedcafe.com founder and owner Brett “Crusher” Murray says he is excited to welcome Mobil 1 onboard as a Platinum Partner to kickstart 2022.

“I could not think of a better way to welcome in the New Year than by announcing this partnership with Mobil 1, which is, without doubt, one of the world’s great brands,” said Murray.

“Bruce and his team at MotorActive are first-class operators who are passionate motorsport and automotive people who can make decisions in a timely fashion to take advantage of every opportunity.

“We are already working on several exciting projects and look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Mobil 1 is the latest addition to the Speedcafe.com Platinum Partner group which also includes Pirtek, Michelin, Supercheap Auto, Grove Hire, Kincrome, KTM, Lloyds Auctions, Meguiar’s, R&J Batteries, Ryco Filters and TyrePlus.

For more information on Mobil 1 visit www.m1oils.com.au.