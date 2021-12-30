> Multimedia > Summer Grill 2021/2022

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: McLaughlin on Indy

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 31st December, 2021 - 6:00am

Scott McLaughlin talks IndyCar, watching Supercars from afar, and his expectations for 2022.

