GALLERY: Flashback to Whincup’s first season at Triple Eight

Friday 31st December, 2021 - 4:05pm

With Jamie Whincup having completed his 16th and final full-time Supercars season at Triple Eight Race Engineering, Speedcafe.com takes the opportunity to look back to 2006 when the all-conquering combination was born.

Pictures: Ross Gibb

