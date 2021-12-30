> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Dixon’s IndyCar season in pictures

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 30th December, 2021 - 5:00pm

Take a look back at all the highs and lows of Scott Dixon’s 2021 IndyCar Series campaign with Chip Ganassi Racing.

8/21/2021
8/15/2021
Scott Dixon - Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix_Original Image_m45945
Scott Dixon - Big Machine Music City Grand Prix_Original Image_m45348
4x Indianapolis Winners Shoot. 7-20-2021
Scott Dixon - Big Machine Music City Grand Prix_Original Image_m45154
4x Indianapolis Winners Shoot. 7-20-2021
Scott Dixon - Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach_Original Image_m48972
Scott Dixon - Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach_Original Image_m48939
Scott Dixon - Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach_Original Image_m48747
Jimmie Johnson oval text at Texas Motor Speedway_Original Image_m47338
9/12/2021
Scott_ Kit_ Poppy_ Tilly and Emma Dixon - Honda Grand Prix of Alabama_Original Image_m37891
Scott Dixon and Scott McLaughlin - XPEL 375_Original Image_m38754 (2)
Scott Dixon and Emma Dixon - Indianapolis 500 Qualifying_Original Image_m41689
Scott Dixon and Alex Palou - Grand Prix of Portland_Original Image_m47937
2021-Indianapolis-500-Pace-Car
Scott Dixon - Miller Lite Carb Day_Original Image_m42166
Scott Dixon - Indianapolis 500 Qualifying_Original Image_m41879
Scott Dixon - Indianapolis 500 Qualifying_Original Image_m41752
Scott Dixon - Indianapolis 500 Qualifying_Original Image_m41688
Scott Dixon - Indianapolis 500 Qualifying_Original Image_m41253
Scott Dixon - Indianapolis 500 Practice_Original Image_m40670
2021-Indianapolis-500-Pace-Car
Scott Dixon - Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio_Original Image_m44475
Scott Dixon - Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio_Original Image_m44320
Scott Dixon - GENESYS 300_Original Image_m38475
Scott Dixon - Firestone Grand Prix of St_ Petersburg_Original Image_m38173
Scott Dixon - Firestone Grand Prix of St_ Petersburg_Original Image_m38049
Scott Dixon - Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey_Original Image_m48479
9/19/2021

