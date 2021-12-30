> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Dakar Rally Shakedown

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 30th December, 2021 - 11:30am

Go behind the scenes of shakedown at the Dakar Rally featuring legendary WRC duo Sebastien Loeb and Carlos Sainz as well as Australians Toby Price and Daniel Sanders.

Toby Price
Matthias Walkner
Carlos Sainz
Toyota Gazoo Racing Team
Toyota Gazoo Racing Team
Nasser Al-Attiyah
Sebastien Loeb
Sebastien Loeb
Carlos Sainz
Mohammed Jaffar
Carlos Sainz
Camille Chapeliere
Cyril Despres
Laia Sanz
Daniel Sanders
Daniel Sanders
Sam Sunderland
Toby Price
Kevin Benavides
Kevin Benavides
Laia Sanz
Daniel Sanders
Cyril Despres
Cyril Despres
Kevin Benavides
Kevin Benavides

