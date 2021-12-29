> Multimedia > Summer Grill 2021/2022

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Quinn talks Triple Eight

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 29th December, 2021 - 6:00am

Tony Quinn talks candidly about joining the Supercars fold as a team owner, what he expects in 2022, and makes a surprising revelation about another team.

CLICK HERE to enter the KTM Summer Beach Pack prize draw.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]