Australian Nationals move to Sydney Dragway

Next year’s Australian Nationals will move to Sydney Dragway, the Australian National Drag Racing Association (ANDRA) has confirmed.

The shift from Calder Park Raceway in Melbourne to Sydney comes due to “unavoidable delays in the finalisation of the track resurface” and “to ensure the most prestigious event on the Australian drag racing calendar has the best formulae for success” according to ANDRA.

Organisers have also confirmed the 52nd edition of the Australian Nationals will have a new date, taking place on February 11-12.

Lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic have stifled planned developments at Calder Park Raceway.

While the Melbourne venue will not host the Nationals in 2022, the event is set to return in 2023.

The Nationals will be promoted by Peter Pisalidis with support from Sydney Dragway, the Australian Top Fuel Championship, and will be sanctioned by ANDRA.

“The Australian Nationals has a special place in the heart of Australian drag racers, and the show must go on,” said Pisalidis.

“Holding the 2022 Australian Nationals at Sydney Dragway is so exciting for all the right reasons.

“There is no doubt that this event will get great support in every category.

“This will guarantee a sensational action-packed experience for race fans and provide a truly national competition for our racers.

ANDRA CEO Brett Stevens added: “Sydney Dragway is set to provide a fantastic backdrop for the Australian Nationals in February, and we can’t wait to see how this great show comes together under the promotion of Peter with the support of the Australian Top Fuel Championship team.

“With everything from Australia’s best sportsman racers to Top Doorslammers, Top Fuel Motorcycles and Top Fuel Dragsters, this event will not disappoint!”

The event will feature all championship categories including the Australian Drag Racing Championships, the Summit Racing Equipment Sportsman Series, and the Burson Auto Parts Australian Top Fuel Championship.