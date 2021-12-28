> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Power’s IndyCar season in pictures

By Speedcafe.com, torquecafe.com

Tuesday 28th December, 2021 - 2:00pm

All the best images from what was an up and down IndyCar Series campaign for Will Power with Team Penske.

8/21/2021
Scott Dixon_ Alex Palou and Will Power - Honda Grand Prix of Alabama_Original Image_m37823
Will Power - Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach_Original Image_m48983
Will Power - Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach_Original Image_m49015
9/26/2021
4x Indianapolis Winners Shoot. 7-20-2021
Will Power - Big Machine Music City Grand Prix_Original Image_m45148
Will Power - Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix_Original Image_m45985
Will Power - Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix_Original Image_m45993
8/15/2021
8/15/2021
Will Power - Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix_Original Image_m46117
Will Power - Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix_Original Image_m46142
8/15/2021
2021-Indianapolis-500-Pace-Car
Will Power - Chevrolet Grand Prix of Detroit_Original Image_m43460
Will Power - Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey_Original Image_m48030
Will Power - Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey_Original Image_m48117
9/19/2021
9/19/2021
Will Power - Firestone Grand Prix of St_ Petersburg_Original Image_m38104
Will Power - GENESYS 300_Original Image_m38578
9/11/2021
Will Power - Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio_Original Image_m44318
Will Power - Indianapolis 500 Practice_Original Image_m39847
2021-Indianapolis-500-Pace-Car
Will Power - Indianapolis 500 Qualifying_Original Image_m41429
Will Power - Indianapolis 500 Qualifying_Original Image_m41745
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Sunday, May 23, 2021 ©2021 Walt Kuhn
2021-Indianapolis-500-Pace-Car
Road America 2021
Will Power and Cody Ware_Original Image_m45774
Will Power embraces his wife_ Liz_ on Victory Podium after winning the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix Saturday_ Aug_ 14 at IMS__Original Image_m46234
Will Power fans - Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix_Original Image_m46318
Will Power incident - Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio_Original Image_m44467
Will Power_ NTT P-1 Award Winner - Bommarito Automotive Group 500_Original Image_m47058
Ed Jones and Will Power incident - Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio_Original Image_m44494
From left_ podium finishers Romain Grosjean_ Will Power and Colton Herta take a selfie after the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix at IMS on Saturday_ Aug_ 14__Original Image_m46290
Pato O'Ward and Will Power - Bommarito Automotive Group 500_Original Image_m47157
8/15/2021

