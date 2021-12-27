> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Ingall stars in new viral video

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 27th December, 2021 - 11:00am

Supercars star Russell Ingall makes a cameo in a new viral video by Supercheap Auto.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]