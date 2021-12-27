P-plater loses licence, fined $2500 for Mount Panorama speeding

Police have reminded road users of the speed limit at Mount Panorama after a P-plater was clocked going nearly 100km/h over it on Conrod Straight.

Bathurst Highway Patrol pulled over an 18-year-old man on a provisional P2 licence after he was recorded going 156km/h.

When not used as a race track, Mount Panorama is open to the public as a scenic drive with a 60km/h speed limit.

Police noted a pedestrian was at The Chase at the time of the incident.

The man was duly issued an infringement notice for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h, resulting in a $2547 fine and 12 demerit points.

He was also infringed for not displaying P plates, which resulted in a $275 fine plus two demerit points.

The man had his licence suspended and confiscated for six months for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h.

Earlier this year a man had his licence suspended after being clocked at 119km/h.

After being stopped by police, the driver told them, “I thought it was a race track.”

In a recent interview with Speedcafe.com, Walkinshaw Andretti United driver Chaz Mostert emplored people to take it easy on the roads over the break.

“I hope all of the fans out there have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” said Mostert.

“Please be safe on the roads.

“There’s obviously a lot more cars out there on the road at this time of the year.

“If you don’t have to go anywhere, stay at home and enjoy your family.

“Let’s keep the road toll down to zero this year.”