Ducati satellite Pramac signs new team manager

Pramac Racing has announced Claudio Calabresi will replace Francesco Guidotti as its team manager.

It comes after it was announced Guidotti had departed Pramac Racing to join Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

Calabresi comes to the team with managerial experience as executive vice president commercial director of Eni Refining and Marketing.

Calabresi has been a regular in the MotoGP paddock, and has been the team manager of Octo Pramac MotoE since its inception in 2019.

“Claudio’s growth within our team is the testimony of the esteem and confidence I have in him, and I am convinced that after three seasons as Team Manager in MotoE he will be up to this new and important challenge,” said Pramac Racing CEO Paolo Campinoti.

“We can’t wait to start this new adventure together, certain that Pramac Racing will be one of the top teams in the MotoGP and that next season will bring great satisfaction.

“The close collaboration with Fonsi will also guarantee us solid skills and experience from a sporting point of view.”

Calabresi added: “I am very proud that Paolo Campinoti thought of me for this position.

“We’ve been working together on different projects for several years and developed a strong relationship of respect and friendship.

“Now a new chapter opens for me, where curiosity, passion and experience will be at full disposal of the team, with the greatest commitment to remain one of the most competitive teams in MotoGP.”

The team has also announced Fonsi Nieto will step up from being the riders’ coach to Sports Director.

The 2022 MotoGP World Championship opens at the Losail International Circuit for the Qatar Grand Prix over March 4-6.