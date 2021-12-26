> Multimedia > Summer Grill 2021/2022

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: MotoGP season review

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 26th December, 2021 - 6:00am

Five-time MotoGP champion Mick Doohan and Speedcafe.com’s Daniel Herrero review the 2021 MotoGP season and look to 2022.

