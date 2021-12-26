> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Formula 1 vs Formula E vs WRC in drag race

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 26th December, 2021 - 1:00pm

Watch race cars from Formula 1, Formula E, and the World Rally Championship go head-to-head in the ultimate drag race.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]