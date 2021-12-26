> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: McLaughlin’s maiden IndyCar season in pictures

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 26th December, 2021 - 2:00pm

All the best photos from Scott McLaughlin’s first full IndyCar Series season with Team Penske.

Scott McLaughlin - GMR Grand Prix_Original Image_m39693
Scott McLaughlin - Grand Prix of Portland_Original Image_m47649
Scott McLaughlin - Grand Prix of Portland_Original Image_m47683
Scott McLaughlin - Honda Grand Prix of Alabama_Original Image_m37597
Scott McLaughlin - Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio_Original Image_m44487
Scott McLaughlin - Indianapolis 500 Media Day_Original Image_m42108
Scott McLaughlin - Indianapolis 500 Open Test_Original Image_m37074
Scott McLaughlin - Indianapolis 500 Open Test_Original Image_m37233
2021-Indianapolis-500-Pace-Car
2021-Indianapolis-500-Pace-Car
2021-Indianapolis-500-Pace-Car
2021-Indianapolis-500-Pace-Car
Scott McLaughlin - Indianapolis 500 Qualifying_Original Image_m41337
2021-Indianapolis-500-Pace-Car
Scott McLaughlin - REV Group Grand Prix at Road America_Original Image_m43848
Scott McLaughlin - Team Penske_Original Image_m29780
Scott McLaughlin - XPEL 375_Original Image_m38788
Scott McLaughlin and Rick Mears - Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix_Original Image_m45574
9/29/2021
2021-Indianapolis-500-Pace-Car
9/19/2021
2021-Indianapolis-500-Pace-Car
Scott Dixon and Scott McLaughlin - XPEL 375_Original Image_m38754 (1)
Scott McLaughlin - 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge_Original Image_m42500
Scott McLaughlin - Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach_Original Image_m48798
4x Indianapolis Winners Shoot. 7-20-2021
Scott McLaughlin - Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix_Original Image_m45871
Scott McLaughlin - Bommarito Automotive Group 500_Original Image_m47135
Scott McLaughlin - Bommarito Automotive Group 500_Original Image_m47261
Scott McLaughlin - Chevrolet Grand Prix of Detroit_Original Image_m43189 (1)
Scott McLaughlin - Chevrolet Grand Prix of Detroit_Original Image_m43189
Scott McLaughlin - Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey_Original Image_m48227
Scott McLaughlin - Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey_Original Image_m48490
Scott McLaughlin - Firestone Grand Prix of St_ Petersburg_Original Image_m38144
Scott McLaughlin - Firestone Grand Prix of St_ Petersburg_Original Image_m38286

