> News > Supercars

GALLERY: Whincup’s GRM, Perkins Engineering days

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 25th December, 2021 - 9:45am

Take a walk down memory lane to Jamie Whincup’s first three years in the Supercars Championship, courtesy of photographer Ross Gibb.

Now retiring as a seven-time champion, Whincup co-drove for Garry Rogers Motorsport in 2002, stepped up full-time with GRM the following year, before co-driving for Perkins Engineering in 2004.

2003-Whincup-Ross-Gibb
RGP2003-Eastern-Ck-Nov-RGP-EC-10-18
RGP2003-Eastern-Ck-Nov-Picture-054
RGP2003-Eastern-Ck-Nov-Picture-038
RGP-2004-Bathurst-1000-ha4s8934
RGP-2004-Bathurst-1000-ha4s8517
RGP-2004-Bathurst-1000-ha4s6748
RGP-2004-Bathurst-1000-ha4s0479
2002-GRM-DRIVERS-PARADE

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]