> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Mercedes fires up its 2022 Formula 1 car

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 24th December, 2021 - 9:25am

Less than a fortnight after its Abu Dhabi heartbreak, Mercedes has released footage confirming it has brought its new-for-2022 W13 car to life.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]