Castroneves raring to race on Swedish snow

Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves has been announced as part of the burgeoning line-up for the upcoming Race of Champions ‘Snow + Ice World Final’.

Castroneves this year became just the fourth driver in history to have won the 500-mile oval race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on four occasions.

He will next year return to the IndyCar Series on a full-time basis for the first time since 2017 – but before then, a different sort of challenge awaits him.

Castroneves will join the likes of Sebastian Vettel, Tom Kristensen, Sebastien Loeb, Jimmie Johnson, Mika Hakkinen, Valtteri Bottas, Travis Pastrana and Petter Solberg in the ROC event held at Pite Havsbad on Sweden’s east coast.

“I’m so excited to be at the Race of Champions,” said the Meyer Shank Racing driver.

“It’s always an honour to race against the best of the best.

“Winning Indy for the fourth time was an incredible result, especially when you stop and think that only a few drivers on the entire planet have been able to achieve this,” Castroneves continued.

“But these wins do not necessarily translate very well into the snow experience in Sweden.

“It will be interesting to say the least.”

The 46-year-old will vie for the individual Champion of Champions title, as well as representing Team Latin America alongside Benito Guerra in the battle for the ROC Nations Cup.

The event will unfold on February 5-6, 2022.