Waters believes title challenge will ‘click’ for Tickford

Cameron Waters and the entire Tickford Racing fleet struggled at Sydney Motorsport Park. Picture: Ross Gibb
It’s been a case of so close yet so far for Cameron Waters for two Supercars Championship seasons now.
The Mildura product has at times looked ready to mount a serious tilt at delivering Tickford Racing its second ever Supercars title, following Mark Winterbottom’s 2015 triumph.
Last year, Waters finished as championship runner-up and placed second at the Bathurst 1000.
He was again second in the 2021 edition of the Great Race, in a season where he took three impressive race wins including probably the drive of his life to fend off Shane van Gisbergen at Townsville.
Tickford’s track-to-track inconsistency has been a sore point though, as brutally exposed by four successive weekends at Sydney Motorsport Park.
From 10 races at Eastern Creek, the #6 Monster Energy Mustang finished just once inside the top five.
Tasmania also proved frustrating earlier in the year, poor tyre life preventing Waters from converting any of his three front-row starts into a podium.
Having left the season-opening Mount Panorama 500 looking on for an intense title battle with van Gisbergen, Waters wound up fifth overall and 561 points adrift of the #97 Red Bull Ampol Racing star.
Waters fifth in the 2021 championship. Picture: Ross Gibb
He nonetheless remains adamant that a championship campaign is within reach as soon as next year.
“Definitely we’re not far away from being able to properly challenge for a championship,” Waters told Speedcafe.com.
“There’s circuits where we’re extremely strong and then there’s circuits like Tassie and SMP where we struggle.
“As a team, we’re working super hard to work out what that is.
“I think it will just click. I don’t think it’s going to be just one thing, I think it will be a few little things which will all add up and it will all come together.”
Joining Waters in a four-car Tickford line-up next year will be 2010 Supercars champion James Courtney, rookie Thomas Randle, and recruit Jake Kostecki.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]