VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Future F1 stars

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 23rd December, 2021 - 6:00am

Ex-Red Bull Racing driver Mark Webber talks about the success of trans-Tasman trio Oscar Piastri, Liam Lawson, and Jack Doohan in KTM Summer Grill.

