> Multimedia > Summer Grill 2021/2022

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Mostert/Holdsworth win Bathurst

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 22nd December, 2021 - 6:00am

In Episode 2 of KTM Summer Grill, Chaz Mostert talks candidly about his second Bathurst 1000 win and what 2022 holds for Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]