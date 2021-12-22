Piastri, Doohan recognised at BRDC awards

Australian duo Oscar Piastri and Jack Doohan scored coveted gongs at the British Racing Drivers’ Club annual awards.

While the BRDC annual awards lunch, scheduled to take place this week at the London Marriott on Grosvenor Square, did not go ahead due to health precautions, winners have still been announced.

Piastri picked up the Bruce McLaren Trophy, “awarded to the BRDC Member from the Commonwealth who has established the most meritorious performance in international motor racing”.

For the third successive season, the 20-year-old won an international championship, this time being Formula 2.

He has been thrust into the role of 2022 Formula 1 reserve driver for Alpine, with hopes of landing a race seat for the following year.

Doohan, meanwhile, won the John Cooper Trophy, “awarded to the highest placed British or Commonwealth driver in the FIA Formula 3 Championship”.

The 18-year-old was runner-up to Norway’s Dennis Hauger, and will step up to a full Formula 2 campaign with UNI-Virtuosi in 2022.