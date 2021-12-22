Operator being sought for BNE Auto Mall

The Brisbane Airport Corporation is hunting for a track and event operator for its BNE Auto Mall project.

A 51.3ha block of land adjacent to Brisbane International Airport will be the home of a Mark Skaife-designed performance track to be used for a wide range of purposes and experiences.

Also housed will be retail, hospitality, entertainment, education and innovation sectors, plus automotive brands.

“Opening in 2024, BNE Auto Mall is the largest, most visionary, and eagerly anticipated mixed-use development of its kind in Australia, and it will be a game-changer when it comes to the way in which people buy and experience motor vehicles,” said BAC CEO Gert-Jan de Graaff.

“While aviation is our primary purpose, we have always strongly believed that Brisbane Airport is a destination within itself and so much more than just an airport.

“This landmark automotive precinct is proof of that, as it will provide exponential benefits for Brisbane and for Queensland well into the future.

“I have no doubt that the expansive scope of this Expression of Interest will generate excitement and encourage innovative thinking that will help shape this unique, world-class automotive destination.”

Added Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca: “To have a state-of-the-art facility like this in Brisbane is a significant boost for motorsport in Queensland and Australia.

“This particular facility will do wonders for grassroots motorsport and for people looking to take their first steps into the sport via track days and other non-speed events.

“The fact that it is so close to the city makes it very accessible for people from all walks of life and I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for an events business looking to expand their brand.

“There are endless opportunities with this precinct and I am looking forward to seeing it develop, open and support motorsport well into the future.”

Expressions of interest for the track and event operator role are open until January 28, 2022.

“Reputable businesses with experience and capability in managing an entertainment facility as big as the BNE Auto Mall” are desired to apply.