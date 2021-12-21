> Multimedia > Summer Grill 2021/2022

VIDEO: KTM Summer Grill: Van Gisbergen’s second Supercars title

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 21st December, 2021 - 4:05pm

Shane van Gisbergen dissects his championship-winning Supercars campaign in Episode 1 of KTM Summer Grill and talks about the bone-breaking mountain bike accident that made him realise his love of racing.

