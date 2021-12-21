V8 SuperUtes to race in six states in 2022

The Haltech V8 SuperUte Series will run to an expanded calendar for its second season since switching from diesel power.

In 2022, the category will compete at six rounds, all held in different states, and all in support of the Repco Supercars Championship.

The season will open at Symmons Plains in March, before heading west to Wanneroo Raceway.

Winton Motor Raceway will host Round 3, prior to stops at The Bend Motorsport Park, Mount Panorama, and lastly, the streets of the Gold Coast.

The expansion reflects the positivity garnered across the inaugural 2021 campaign, according to V8 SuperUte Series category manager James Stewart.

“With the new engine formula, the V8 SuperUte Series was well-received in 2021 by both fans and drivers, so it was a natural progression to expand to a six-round series next year,” he said.

“We’re travelling to six different states and many of our rounds are held in venues that are prime twin-cab ute territory, so we’re expecting plenty of interest from spectators.

“It certainly provides our competitors with a strong platform to promote their sponsors.”

Stewart noted new SuperUte vehicles are being built amid growing interest for 2022.

“Bathurst was a fantastic event but our rounds at Sydney Motorsport Park were also highly entertaining, with the door-to-door racing that has characterised the utes, in their various forms, for so many years,” Stewart said.

“As a result of putting on such a good show, I think that sparked attention from drivers who wanted to know how they could become part of the series and get in amongst it.”

Ryal Harris won the 2021 crown, making for three different generations of ute racing he has conquered.

2022 Haltech V8 SuperUte Series calendar