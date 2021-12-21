Sulayem denies Bernie Ecclestone involvement

Bernie Ecclestone is not involved in the new-look FIA team, according to freshly elected president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Links have naturally been made regarding the long-time Formula 1 supremo after wife Fabiana Ecclestone was put forward as the vice-president for sport in South America candidate.

Sulayem though has assured that decision has been independent of her husband’s identity in motorsport.

“This is history for the FIA, to have the first ever female nominated in all our history,” said Sulayem.

“We’re not talking about commissions: we’re talking about the vice-president.

“So when I approached them, I approached them not because of her name, I approached them because of her credibility.

“And the choice was made on merit.

“She has been involved in mobility in the club of Brazil, and she has been involved in the F1 of Brazil, so she has the sport and mobility side, and she has been in two of the commissions, so her experience is there.

“Bernie said: ‘You have to convince her. It’s nothing to do with me.’ So that was where his help stopped, actually.”

The four-decade F1 reign of Bernie Ecclestone, 91, ended in early 2017. He married Fabiana in 2012.

Sulayem was elected as FIA president just days ago, beating chief rival Graham Stoker in the race to succeed Jean Todt.