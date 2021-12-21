KTM appoints five-time Dakar winner as advisor

KTM will have five-time Dakar Rally winner Marc Coma in its ranks as an advisor for the upcoming edition of the gruelling off-road event in Saudi Arabia.

Coma won on two wheels at Dakar in 2006, 2009, 2011, 2014 and 2015 – all for KTM – and contested the cars category last year as co-driver for two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso.

The 45-year-old, who holds the position of general manager of KTM Spain, will work with the three Red Bull KTM Factory Racing entries of Toby Price, Matthias Walkner, and Kevin Benavides.

“January is looking like it’s going to be very busy for me, and I’m really excited to get started,” said Coma.

“To be invited back to the rally department as an advisor for the next Dakar is a huge honour, but I believe I can be a true asset in assisting the whole set-up, and hopefully help to bring the victory back to one of our teams.

“I was a Dakar competitor for a long time, but after that I worked for three years with the organisation, and I even did one year in a car as a co-driver.

“My feeling is that I can bring experience and a different point of view to help the riders and the teams achieve our goals.

“After seven years, I’m really happy to be going back to Dakar as part of KTM AG – I still have lots of friends involved in the racing and I’m looking forward to experiencing the spirit of Dakar once again, bringing some of my positive energy to everyone, and hopefully achieving our goal.”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rally team manager Norbert Stadlbauer described the Spaniard as a “great asset”.

“With five Dakar wins to his name and as a legend in the sport, it is of course exciting to welcome Marc back to the world of rally competition within the KTM family,” said Stadlbauer.

“Marc not only has the experience as a racer, but also as a manager in his role with KTM Spain; all of this combined and his approach to the work means we are really pleased to have him back with us to support our teams in the quest for another Dakar victory.

“Marc will play a supportive role in all aspects of the rally in this Dakar focused role, and he will be a great asset to our team.”

The 2022 Dakar runs across January 2-14 (local time), wholly in Saudi Arabia.