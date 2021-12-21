First international team commits to 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour

GruppeM Racing has confirmed it will contest next year’s Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour, becoming the first international team to book its place for the returning event.

The Hong Kong squad started on pole position in 2019 and finished third with drivers Maximilian Buhk, Raffaele Marciello and Maximilian Goetz.

A post-race penalty for a pit stop infringement deprived the Mercedes team of making it two podiums from as many starts, Buhk, Marciello and Felipe Fraga having finished second on the road in 2020, only to be relegated to sixth.

COVID-19 travel restrictions forced this year’s running of the event to be cancelled and replaced by an additional Supercars Championship round at The Mountain.

But with the popular Bathurst 12 Hour returning next year, GruppeM has its sights set on Mount Panorama glory.

“This will be our third attempt at Bathurst 12 Hour. We love the place,” said team owner Kenny Chen.

“The track is great, it always gives an exciting race and the Aussie fans always give tremendous support, so the atmosphere is fantastic.

“In 2019 we came third, in 2020 we came second on track but were given a 30-second post-race penalty. For 2022 we are going for the win!

“Furthermore, we are looking to take the whole IGTC [Intercontinental GT Challenge] title. For 2022 we are expanding, with IGTC complementing our DTM challenge.

“We know that even with the hurdles that COVID-19 creates, the great people at both Supercars and SRO will make Bathurst a huge success.”

The 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour will be held across February 25-27.