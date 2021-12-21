Eight-round 2022 calendar for Porsche Carrera Cup Australia

The 2022 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia crown will be decided across eight events, largely reserved for the second half of the year.

Utilising the new Type 992 generation Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars, the championship’s sole event prior to mid-June will come in support of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.

From Darwin on June 17-19, the schedule picks up pace, with Rounds 2 to 8 taking place within a five-month window.

All of those will come at Supercars events, namely: Townsville, The Bend, Sandown, the Repco Bathurst 1000, Gold Coast, and the Sydney Motorsport Park finale.

Porsche Cars Australia director of sales and motorsport Toni Andreevski said the new calendar was a win for competitors and fans alike.

“After two seasons plagued by travel restrictions, we are delighted to announce our 2022 calendar which will see our drivers continue to race at the biggest motorsport events of the year, in front of the biggest crowds, enjoying the best support and television package available,” said Andreevski.

“Every season we strive to deliver a premium class experience for all our customers, teams and partners and the with the prospect of 32 new 992 generation Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars filling the grid in 2022, the season will be arguably the best in its long and illustrious history.”

Prior to the season starting, Barry Hay will start as Porsche Cars Australia motorsport manager.

2022 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia calendar